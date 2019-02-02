Register
22:20 GMT +302 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The offending image found in Governor Ralph Northam's yearbook.

    Virginia Governor Says He Was Not in Racist Photo, Refuses to Step Down – Report

    East Virginia Medical School
    US
    Get short URL
    111

    Earlier, photos from Democratic Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's 1984 medical school yearbook page showing a person in blackface and another in a KKK robe prompted him to apologize amid calls for his resignation.

    Governor Northam has questioned whether one of the two individuals wearing racist costumes in an old yearbook photo was really him. 

    Speaking to the Washington Post, Democratic Virginia state senator Louise Lucas said that Northam had called her on Saturday morning to say that he now didn't believe the picture had him in it, with Lucas reportedly responding that "he should have said that yesterday, then."

    Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam prepares to address a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Northam made a statement and answered questions about the late term abortion bill that was killed in committee.
    © AP Photo/ Steve Helber
    Virginia Governor Northam Wore Racist Costume in Yearbook (PHOTO)
    A day earlier, Northam acknowledged that he was in the photo, admitted that the image was "clearly racist and offensive," and offered an apology to his constituents. "This behaviour is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine, and in public service," he said. 

    A Virginia Democrat Source told NBC News that Northam had planned to resign after issuing his apology and meeting with the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, but that he later had a change of heart.

    The New York Times reported Saturday that Northam was calling former classmates to try to find out more information on the photo, with CNN citing a source who said that Northam believed the yearbook pictures may have been mixed up.

    Protesters gathered in Capitol Square in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday, calling on Northam to step down in favour of Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax. The Democrats' GOP rivals and political and media heavyweights across the board have made similar demands, saying Northam does not "uphold American values."

    Northam was sworn in as governor in January 2018 for a four-year term following an election in November 2017 against Republican rival Ed Gillespie.

    Related:

    Virginia Governor Northam Wore Racist Costume in Yearbook (PHOTO)
    ‘The Message it Spreads is Hatred’: KKK Hood, Robe Sell for $3,000 at US Auction
    Sarah Palin Roasts Alyssa Milano Over MAGA Hats-KKK Hoods Parallel
    High School Play in US Sparks Controversy With KKK Garb - Report
    WATCH US Students Sing KKK-Style 'Jingle Bells' Rendition
    Tags:
    photo, racism, Blackface, KKK, Ralph Northam, Virginia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Figure Skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva Participates in Finals at Grand Prix Among Figure Skaters in Vancouver
    Ice Melts: Compilation of Outrageously Hot Outfits Worn by Figure Skaters
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse