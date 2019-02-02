Lenny Kravitz Speaks Up as His Daughter Posts Racy PHOTO of Herself

His daughter’s semi-nude photoshoot apparently caused Lenny Kravitz to reminisce about a certain wardrobe malfunction he suffered a few years ago in Stockholm.

American actress and singer Zoe Kravitz managed to stir quite a storm on social media by posting a single photo on Instagram, even eliciting reaction from her father, Lenny Kravitz.

The photo, which was snapped as part of a nude photoshoot Zoe did for Rolling Stone, features her topless and facing away from the camera while pulling up her pants, leaving a part of her derriere exposed.

And while Zoe’s social media audience praised her stunning good looks, her father posted a single, something cryptic comment: "Runs in the family".

As People magazine notes, the singer was likely referring to a wardrobe malfunction he suffered during a live performance in Stockholm in 2015, when his “second-skin leather pants ripped right down the crotch” and the audience suddenly realised that Kravitz was going commando.

Also, Zoe apparently posed for Rolling Stone the same way her mother, Lisa Bone, did 30 years ago, Fox News points out.

According to the media outlet, Zoe said previously that she was especially pleased to pose for that photo nude, just as her mother originally intended, as back then Rolling Stone chose to feature Bonet with a shirt on for the cover image.

"It’s less about the picture, and more about doing the thing my mom intended to do. That feels cool," she said.