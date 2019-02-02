Polar Vortex Unleashes Wave of 'Frozen Pants' Upon United States (PHOTOS)

Despite being dubbed the “Frozen Pants” challenge, the trend is apparently not limited to pants alone, with photos of frozen gis and even police uniform surfacing on the web.

The freezing weather that was brought to the US Midwest by a polar vortex recently gave rise to a new viral craze which swept through social media.

Participants of the so-called “Frozen Pants” challenge deliberately expose their garments of choice to the elements and, when the clothes are frozen solid, position them in order to create various artistic scenes.

According to Time magazine, the trend was invented by Tom Grotting, a 64-year old co-owner of a digital equipment company, who claims that he came up with the idea about six years ago “during another Arctic blast”.