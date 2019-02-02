Groundhog Day 2019: Punxsutawney Phil Gives Spring Forecast (VIDEO)

Groundhog Day is celebrated in the United States on 2 February. The culmination of the holiday - the weather forecast prediction by the famous groundhog Phil - draws around 4,000 people each year.

If Phil gets out of his burrow, sees his shadow and retreats, then winter in the United States will linger and spring won't come about for at least another six weeks. If there is no shadow and the groundhog does not want to return, then spring will arrive in the near future.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.