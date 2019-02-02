Students Sue Pennsylvania School Over Bible Distribution Ban

The dispute at Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School began last year after the students offered Bibles to those who wanted them during lunch period.

School students filed a federal lawsuit, claiming that officials had prevented them from distributing the Bible on campus.

The lawsuit was filed on Thursday. According to the students, members of a Bible club, the school's policy on distributing materials violates US Constitutional free speech and free exercise of religion guarantees.

"Despite what the school district has later said, the students requested permission to share Bibles at lunch and were explicitly denied the ability to do so by the principal," Randall Wenger, chief counsel for the law centre, said as quoted by the The Daily Caller.

The school's rules ban the distribution of any kind material during school hours.