Register
01:03 GMT +302 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018

    Trump to Say in SOTU That GOP, Dems Could 'Break Decades of Political Stalemate'

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    US
    Get short URL
    0 24

    US President Donald Trump accepted Monday House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s invitation to deliver the State of the Union address before the US Congress on 5 February, as the US government has re-opened, for now, following the 35-day shutdown.

    Plans for the speech slated for 29 January fell apart during the partial shutdown of the federal government when Pelosi first suggested that Trump delay the speech and later disinvited the US president from the House Chamber.

    The stalemate began on 22 December after Democrats refused to meet Trump's demand for $5.7 billion in funds to build a wall along the southern US border with Mexico. Neither Trump nor his opponents in Congress reportedly appear ready to yield ground to end the dispute.

    Trump hinted Friday there was a "good chance" he would declare a national emergency regarding the situation at the US border with Mexico.

    READ MORE: Senators Say Recent Government Shutdown Affected US Cybersecurity – Letter

    “I am certainly thinking about it. I think there’s a good chance we’ll have to do that", Trump told reporters at the White House. However, the US president declined to reveal whether he plans to declare a national emergency during his State of the Union speech next Tuesday.

    A headline on a television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Shutdown Aftermath: No Trump Wall, $6 Billion Lost, Says Wall Street
    According to an excerpt of the address released by the White House on Friday, cited by Reuters, Trump will say to a divided US Congress on Tuesday that Republicans and Democrats can "break decades of political stalemate".

    "Together we can break decades of political stalemate, we can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions and unlock the extraordinary promise of America’s future. The decision is ours to make", Trump will say, Reuters reported.

    Moreover, Trump will call on Congress to send him legislation to fund infrastructure projects and update lawmakers on China trade talks, as well as urge them to approve his trade pact with Canada and Mexico that would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a senior administration official said Friday, according to Reuters.

    READ MORE: White House Preparing Draft National Emergency Order Amid Shutdown – Reports

    Loud & Clear
    United States of Dysfunction: Bracing for Next Govt Shutdown in 3 Weeks
    Meanwhile, the US president told reporters Friday at the White House, "I am saying listen closely to the State of the Union [speech]. I think you'll find it very exciting".

    Last year, in his first State of the Union address, Trump said that the United States must modernize its nuclear arsenal and take a stronger stance against rivals like China and Russia, and he announced that he had signed an order to keep the Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, detention center open.

    Related:

    Government Shutdown OVER, Trump's State of the Union Still on Hold
    Pelosi: Trump’s State of the Union Address Not Happening on Tuesday
    Trump Plans to Go Through With State of the Union Speech Despite Pelosi Request
    Tags:
    excerpts, speech, State of the Union, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Rudy Ruby ties her corset prior to performing in a burlesque show in Madrid
    The Week in Pictures: 26 January - 1 February
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse