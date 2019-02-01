Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on border security and the partial shutdown of the U.S. government from the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2019

    Trump Hopes to Negotiate 'Much Better' Deal Than INF Suspended by US

    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    US
    The US president announced that Washington will initiate the process of withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty on 2 February and suspend all obligations under the accord. Moscow slammed the US actions, noting that it has failed to present evidence that prove Russian violations of the accord.

    US President Donald Trump said that he hopes to negotiate a new accord to replace the INF Treaty, which would be "much better" and include more parties. He noted that the new accord should be adhered to by all signatories to it, not just the US.

    "I hope that we are able to get everybody in a very big and beautiful room and get new treaty that would be much better," Trump said.

    In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) fires a Tomahawk land attack missile Saturday, April 14, 2018, as part of the military response to Syria's alleged use of chemical weapons on April 7.
    © AP Photo / Lt. j.g. Matthew Daniels/U.S. Navy
    Moscow Says US Has Presented No Evidence of INF Violations Except Tweets as Washington Suspends Obligations Under Treaty

    In an earlier statement, Trump announced that the US would be suspending its obligations under the provisions of the INF Treaty starting on 2 February, noting that the move was supported by Washington's NATO allies. He also expressed hope to achieve a new agreement that will be "verifiable and enforceable", and which provisions would be fulfilled by all parties involved.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said that Russia has six months to return to compliance with the treaty as the US goes through the process of withdrawing from it. He said that the destruction of all ground-based 9M729 missiles and their launchers is a necessary move for the INF Treaty to be salvaged.

    READ MORE: Moscow: Russian Hypersonic Weapons Eliminate Threat From US Exit From INF Treaty

    The INF Treaty was signed by the Soviet Union and the US in 1987, and provides for the elimination of all nuclear-armed ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles that operate at ranges of between 500 and 5,500 kilometres.

