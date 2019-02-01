Register
01 February 2019
    Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks about the current situation in the Korean penisula and northeast Asia at a forum in Washington, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017

    'It Blows My Mind': Madeleine Albright 'Stunned' by Trump Schooling US Intel

    US
    Earlier this week, President Donald Trump publicly dressed down the US intelligence community after top officials appeared to break with him on the assessment of national security threats in Congress.

    During an appearance on CNN’s “New Day”, former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright said she was “stunned” by President Donald Trump’s public schooling of the nation’s chief intelligence officials over their congressional testimony.

    “It blows my mind, frankly… I worked for presidents that actually were interested in knowing what was going on and knew what the role of the intelligence community is and was. And so I am stunned by this, and I think it only proves something that troubles me deeply is that this president is someone that doesn’t want to learn.  I think that part of being a responsible public servant and a leader is to listen to different opinions and to understand and to ask in depth what is going on instead of putting them down”.

    On Wednesday, Trump took to Twitter to slam intelligence officials as “extremely passive and naïve” and suggested they “should go back to school” after they presented their annual Worldwide Threat Assessment in Congress that appeared to be at odds with POTUS’s claims.

    READ MORE: WH Cancelled Trump's Briefing With Intel Chiefs Amid Iran Row — Report

    He alluded to a statement by CIA Director Gina Haspel, who said that Iran was complying with the landmark nuclear treaty, which Trump has thrashed as “horrible” and “disastrous” before ultimately leaving it.

    Among other statements that seemingly contradicted his views, was an observation made by Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, who said that the threat from Daesh* remains. Trump, however, still intends to withdraw US troops from Syria, claiming that the terrorist group has been defeated.

    But just a day after he dressed down the intelligence community, he abruptly reversed course, saying that he and spy officials “are all on the same page”. Instead, he bashed the media for “distorting” the testimony:

    This is not the first time that Albright has taken a swing at Trump: last April, she claimed that the Trump presidency’s volatility and retreat from global leadership had given fascism a “fresh chance to strut around the world stage”.

    READ MORE: Intel Chiefs' Break With Trump on Foreign Policy Sheds Light on Internal Battle

    Albright, who served as ambassador to the United Nations and secretary of State under former President Clinton, infamously said in 1996 that the price of the estimated 500,000 Iraqi children who died as a result of US-backed UN sanctions against Baghdad were worth it.

    *Daesh, also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
