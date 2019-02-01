Trump Says 100% of Daesh Will be Destroyed 'Soon', 'Time to Start Coming Home'

"I inherited a total mess in Syria and Afghanistan, the “Endless Wars” of unlimited spending and death. During my campaign I said, very strongly, that these wars must finally end. We spend $50 Billion a year in Afghanistan and have hit them so hard that we are now talking peace after 18 long years", Trump said on Twitter.
The statement comes after the Senate voted 68-23 to limit debate on an amendment introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that calls on the United States to remain in Syria and Afghanistan until all terrorist groups are defeated in the countries.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
