Trump Says 100% of Daesh Will be Destroyed 'Soon', 'Time to Start Coming Home'

US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering plans to withdraw around 7,000 of the 14,000 US troops deployed to Afghanistan after ordering the Defence Department to pull out all 2,000 US soldiers stationed in Syria.

"I inherited a total mess in Syria and Afghanistan, the “Endless Wars” of unlimited spending and death. During my campaign I said, very strongly, that these wars must finally end. We spend $50 Billion a year in Afghanistan and have hit them so hard that we are now talking peace after 18 long years", Trump said on Twitter.

The statement comes after the Senate voted 68-23 to limit debate on an amendment introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that calls on the United States to remain in Syria and Afghanistan until all terrorist groups are defeated in the countries.

In December of last year, US President Donald Trump announced victory over the Daesh* terrorist group and said he would remove some 2,000 US troops currently deployed in Syria. Washington, however, said that it would not disclose a timeline for withdrawing its troops, and pledged that the US-led international coalition's fight against terrorism would continue.

