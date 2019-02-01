Dems, GOP Unlikely to Avert Another US Govt Shutdown - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that Republicans and Democratic lawmakers are unlikely to reach a deal on border security funding in time to avert another government shutdown on 15 February.

"I've told a lot of people I don't expect much coming out of the committee", Trump said, in reference to a bipartisan congressional panel that is working to clinch a deal. "The problem is if they [Democrats] don't give us a wall, it doesn't work".

The committee began meeting on Wednesday in an effort to reach a funding deal that would spare the country another partial government shutdown. Lawmakers passed last Friday legislation to temporarily reopen the government after it had been closed for 35 days, the longest shutdown in US history.

READ MORE: Second Shutdown, Lingering Talks With China Threaten US Economy — Fed Chairman

© AFP 2018 / Sandy Huffaker Twitter Explodes as Trump Unveils PHOTO of 'Beautiful and Effective' Border Wall

The last shutdown began on 22 December after Democrats refused to meet Trump's demand for $5.7 billion in funds to build a wall along the southern US border with Mexico.

Neither Trump nor his Democratic opponents in Congress appear ready to yield ground to end the dispute.

Earlier on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reiterated that Democrats would refuse to back any funding legislation that includes money for a wall.

© REUTERS / Joshua Roberts Senators Say Recent Government Shutdown Affected US Cybersecurity – Letter

Democratic leaders in Congress have dismissed Trump's repeated warnings that migration has reached a point of crisis along the southern US border.

READ MORE: Trump’s Wall is ‘Cave’ as Internet Reacts to 35 Day Gov’t Shutdown End (PHOTOS)

On 25 January, Trump signed a temporary three-week budget to end the shutdown without getting the $5.7 billion he had demanded from the Congress for a wall along the southern border. Trump is reportedly expected to continue talks with the Democrats on the full-fledged budget within next three weeks.