Register
01:58 GMT +301 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Classroom

    Pre-Teens Allegedly Stripped-Search in US School Over Suspected Drug Possession

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11

    New calls for a state investigation emerged this week after Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo weighed in on allegations that school officials had ordered the strip search of four black pre-teen girls.

    The four 12-year-old students and their parents have alleged that the middle schoolers were questioned and forced to remove their clothing on January 15 by the school nurse and assistant principal after they were suspected of carrying drugs. Local media reports suggest that school officials became concerned after the pre-teens appeared "giddy" during lunch.

    This incident is said to have taken place at East Middle School in Binghamton, New York, a city of mostly white residents, according to 2018 data collected by the US Census Bureau.

    "The allegations that 12-year-old girls were strip searched for drugs after being perceived as ‘hyper and giddy' at a Binghamton middle school are deeply disturbing and raise serious concerns of racial and gender bias," Cuomo said in a Wednesday statement.

    UK police officers
    © Sputnik / Evgenia Filimianova
    UK Police's 'Degrading' Strip Search of Innocent Woman Left Her with PTSD

    "Asking a child to remove her clothing — and then commenting on her body — is shaming, humiliating, traumatic sexual harassment. In New York, we have zero tolerance for discrimination or harassment of any kind, especially in our schools, and we stand with those who are calling for clarity on this troubling incident."

    Additionally, Cuomo announced that he would be directing the New York State Department of Education to launch an investigation into the claims. His response came just one day after the Binghamton School District announced Tuesday that it had hired a third party firm to look into the allegations, local news station WBNG reported.

    The district has adamantly denied that the middle schoolers were ordered to disrobe, stressing in a statement issued January 24 that "there has been a lot of misinformation being spread through social media from third parties."

    "No students were strip-searched, nor were they punished as a result of the incident in question, and they were allowed to return to class after being evaluated," the release reads, before noting staff may conduct physical or medical evaluations in the event they notice a student acting out of character.

    Such an evaluation would require "the removal of bulky outside clothing to expose an arm so that vitals like blood pressure and pulse can be assessed." Without offering details on what exactly occurred during the examination, the statement indicated that these specified actions are "not the same as a strip search."

    School
    CC0
    Middle School Teacher Arrested After Being Caught on Video Masturbating in Class

    Citing the Binghamton City School District's policy handbook, the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin reported that strip searches at the district's schools "are almost never justified," but can occur under certain circumstances.

    The handbook states that a strip searches can be conducted if officials have "highly credible evidence" that such a search would prevent a danger or yield evidence, or when the safety of others is threatened.

    Although the district says the girls' parents were contacted following the evaluation, the parents reject the claim. "We, as parents, did not consent to these searches. We, as parents, were not notified by the school before or after these searches occurred. Instead, our children informed us, and we had to follow up with the school the next day," a joint statement from the students' families reads.

    Earlier this month, a local organization known as the Progressive Leaders of Tomorrow organized a rally at the Binghamton school in an effort to shed light on the matter. More than 200 community members attended the event, according to the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin.

    Related:

    Venezuelans in New York Miss Consular Appointments as Embassy Closed on Friday
    Flights Into New York's LaGuardia Airport Halted Due to Shutdown - FAA
    WATCH Controlled Explosion Destroy Old Tappan Zee Bridge in New York
    WATCH: New York Meteorologist Fired After Using Racial Slur During Broadcast
    New York City Offers Health Care to Uninsured, Including Illegal Aliens - Mayor
    Tags:
    East Middle School, strip search, Students, allegations, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse