Register
21:22 GMT +331 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. soldiers patrol the perimeter of a weapons cache four miles of the US military base in Bagram, Afghanistan (File)

    Trump Vows to Return US Troops From Afghanistan if Peace Deal Signed

    © AP Photo / Aaron Favila
    US
    Get short URL
    270

    The US and the Taliban have reportedly finalised a deal that will end the 17-year-long war in Afghanistan. The deal will reportedly ensure that terrorist groups are not allowed to use the country as a base of operations and that the US and other foreign countries will withdraw their troops.

    US President Donald Trump said on 31 January that US troops would withdraw from Afghanistan after 17 years of military operations there if a peace deal is reached with the Taliban. His statement comes in wake of an announcement by US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who said that the US and the militants had reached a framework deal on ending the conflict in Afghanistan.

    A member of the Taliban insurgent
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    US, Taliban Reportedly Finalise Draft of Peace Deal to End 17-Year War

    The deal will include the full withdrawal of foreign troops within 18 months, with the Taliban reportedly providing guarantees that the country will not be used as a base for the al-Qaeda* or Daesh* terrorist groups. The deal has still not been signed and its other details remain unclear.

    At the same time, the militants have not reached a deal with Kabul, as the latter is urging the Taliban to participate in peace talks, promising to reduce the foreign military presence "to zero".

    READ MORE: Afghan President Calls on Taliban to Start Direct Talks With Kabul

    The Taliban, an Islamic insurgent group, seized power in Afghanistan in 1996, but were overthrown after the US invaded the country in 2001 to fight al-Qaeda in retaliation for the 9/11 attacks. Washington said that the country had become a safe haven for the terrorist network while the Taliban was in power.

    Most US troops had been withdrawn from Afghanistan by the end of 2014, but a small contingent has continued to support the Afghan Armed Forces in combating terrorism.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) and al-Qaeda are terrorist organisations banned in Russia

    Related:

    Have the US and Taliban Agreed to a Framework That Could Result in Peace Talks?
    US, Taliban Reportedly Finalise Draft of Peace Deal to End 17-Year War
    US, Taliban Close to Striking Deal on US Troop Withdrawal - Reports
    Taliban Used US-Made Humvee in Ambush That Killed Dozens
    US Air Force Escalated Bombing Campaign on Taliban by 35 Percent in November
    Iran Holds Talks With Afghan Taliban as US Prepares Partial Troop Withdrawal
    Major Taliban Offensive Could Prompt US to Remain in Afghanistan - Professor
    Tags:
    military withdrawal, Taliban, Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse