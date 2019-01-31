Register
31 January 2019
    President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, sit with their wives, first lady Melania Trump, left, and Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan, right, before a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla

    Trump Says No Final Deal With China Until He Meets President Xi

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump signalled on Wednesday that US trade talks with China are going well but said a final agreement will not be reached until he meets his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping.

    "China’s top trade negotiators are in the US meeting with our representatives. Meetings are going well with good intent and spirit on both sides", Trump said in a Twitter post. "No final deal will be made until my friend President Xi, and I, meet in the near future to discuss and agree on some of the long standing and more difficult points".

    ….meeting with their top leaders and representatives today in the Oval Office. No final deal will be made until my friend President Xi, and I, meet in the near future to discuss and agree on some of the long standing and more difficult points. Very comprehensive transaction….

    ….China’s representatives and I are trying to do a complete deal, leaving NOTHING unresolved on the table. All of the many problems are being discussed and will be hopefully resolved. Tariffs on China increase to 25% on March 1st, so all working hard to complete by that date!

    The statement of the US President comes following meetings between the American and Chinese officials, which are a part of the agreement reached by Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Buenos Aires on 1 December 2018. The sides planned to engage in 90 days of negotiations with a view to achieving needed structural changes in China that affect trade between the two countries.

    Beijing and Washington have been engaged in a trade war since Trump announced in June that $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be subject to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade tariffs, levying duties on hundreds of billions of dollars of goods.

    Tags:
    US-China trade war, trade talks, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Votre message a été envoyé!
