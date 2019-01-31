Insane Fire Destroys Cars at Newark Airport, Hits Factory in New Jersey (VIDEO)

There are large plumes of smoke billowing over a parking garage in Terminal C at Newark-Liberty International Airport, in New Jersey, US, Fox 5 reported.

About a dozen vehicles caught fire on the upper deck of a parking garage at Newark-Liberty International Airport in the early morning of 31 January, according to Fox 5.

Firefighters immediately arrived at the area and are now battling the flames in sub-zero temperatures.

Fox 5 reported that it was not clear what had sparked the fire that spread from one car to the next.

The day before, the fire broke out at about 5 p.m. at a Marcal paper factory in New Jersey, covering various buildings and releasing a plume of smoke visible on weather radar as firefighters' work was hindered by freezing weather. No injuries have been reported. Flames were still visible from Route 80 in multiple spots at 4:30 a.m. on 31 January, USA Today reported.

