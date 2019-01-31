Register
10:38 GMT +331 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Greenpeace activists protest against a convoy transporting radioactive fuel with MOX (plutonium) from Beaumont-Hague to Cherbourg commercial port, where the plutonium is due to be shipped to Japan, on July 5, 2017 in Cherbourg-Octeville, northwestern France.

    US Gov't SECRETLY Shipped Deadly Plutonium to Nevada Despite State's Protests

    © AFP 2018 / CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The shocking revelation has drawn the ire of US politicians from the state of Nevada, who said that the federal government had long sought to store nuclear waste there.

    The US government revealed on Wednesday that it had secretly shipped deadly plutonium from the K-Reactor at the Savannah River Site in South Carolina that manufactured the radioactive metal for Cold War-era nuclear bombs to the Device Facility at the Nevada Nuclear Security Site before November 2018.

    READ MORE: Plutonium Production and Shortages Threaten Future NASA Programs

    On behalf of the Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration, the Justice Department stated in a notice filed with a Nevada court that it could disclose the transfer of half a metric tonne (1,100 pounds) because enough time had passed after the shipment to ensure national security.

    Sample of enriched uranium
    © AFP 2018 / FARS NEWS
    Plutonium Stolen From Texas Last Year Eludes US Authorities
    The state of Nevada had previously attempted to prevent the envisaged shipment of the weapons-grade plutonium, and the revelation has sparked fury from politicians there.

    Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said that he was "beyond outraged by this completely unacceptable deception" and announced that the state is seeking another court order to stop further transfers.

    "They lied to the state of Nevada, misled a federal court, and jeopardised the safety of Nevada's families and environment", he said.

    Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen, for his part, criticised the government's decision as "deceitful and unethical", while Democratic Rep. Dina Titus claimed that the current administration had on multiple occasions attempted to turn Nevada into a dumping ground for nuclear waste.

    Federation Council meeting
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
    Russian Federation Council Suspends Agreement With US on Plutonium Disposal
    In the meantime, Justice Department lawyers said in new court filings that no more shipments are planned to Nevada.

    US District Judge Miranda Du in Reno is considering the state's earlier filing to block the Energy Department's plans to ship plutonium to Nevada from South Carolina, where a federal judge had previously ordered that the radioactive metal be removed from the Savannah River site by 2020.

    Tags:
    block, court, transfer, shipment, plutonium, South Carolina, Nevada, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse