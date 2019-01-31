Canada Reduces Diplomatic Mission by Half in Cuba, 14th Staffer Falls Oddly Ill

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Canadian government has reduced the number of its diplomatic staff in Havana by half after another person became ill since the last confirmed case in November, Global Affairs Canada said in a press release.

"In addition to revised security measures already initiated by the Canadian government, we have decided to reduce by up to half the number of Canadian staff posted to Havana," the release said on Wednesday.

The release explains that the recent case of its sick staffer brings the total number of affected Canadian employees, spouses and dependents to 14.

The Canadian government continues to investigate the potential causes of the unusual health symptoms these individuals have experienced, however, so far there has been no cause identified, the release said.

The employees of the Canadian embassy are not the only ones who have been showing the strange symptoms.

In 2017, the US authorities said that some of the diplomats working at the US embassy in Cuba had been affected by a mysterious audio device and displayed symptoms similar to the ones shown by Canadian embassy staff.

Media reports at the time said some of the US diplomats suffered permanent hearing loss and possible brain injuries due to a sonic weapon. Over 20 diplomats were affected, according to the State Department. The Cuban government has denied any involvement in the incidents.

Similarly, the US-based media has reported that a US diplomat at the US consulate in Guangzhou, China, complained last year about abnormal sounds and pressure.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said this incident in China was very similar and entirely consistent with the medical indications of the incidents in Cuba and announced the establishment of a special task force to respond to the mysterious sonic incidents overseas.

