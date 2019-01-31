US Man Arrested After ‘Brutally' Punching Two Women at Hotdog Stand (VIDEO)

Officers with California's Los Angeles Police Department recently booked 30-year-old Arka Sangbaran Oroojian on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after he surrendered to authorities late Tuesday on allegations he attacked two women at a hotdog stand.

Inmate records indicate that Oroojian was arrested just after 9:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday and was booked into jail approximately two hours later. He is presently being held on a $90,000 bail.

© Fotolia / Dominik Herz School Brawl In California Takes 12 Police Officers to Control

Oroojian is alleged to have been the man filmed in a viral video repeatedly punching two women who were standing in line at a hotdog stand in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend. Although footage of the Saturday altercation does not show the initial confrontation, reports indicate that the scuffle began after the two women told the man to leave when he became upset about paying $6 for a hotdog.

Video shared on social media shows a bearded man throwing multiple punches at the two unidentified women as fellow onlookers treat that attack as if they're ringside at a boxing match, shouting and hooting as the women fall to the ground despite their attempts to fight back. The man is later seen running away from the scene and into a nearby street.

— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 29, 2019

​One individual can be heard off-camera yelling out, "Get him, get him, get him!"

The women were later taken to a nearby hospital and diagnosed with concussions and other injuries including a broken finger and facial bruising, according to local media. A police report was filed to the LAPD by the pair after their hospital visit.

In their efforts to track down the wanted man, investigators reshared the recording on the LAPD HQ Twitter page and urged Angelenos to reach out should they know the attacker. "Someone knows him, and we would like to be one of those people," the tweet reads.

The video had collected 1.34 million views on Twitter before Oroojian turned himself over to law enforcement officials.

The Sacramento Bee reported earlier this week that Mike Watson, who is said to be the father of one of the victims, shared the recording on Facebook and bashed the onlookers for their failure to intervene. "I don't know what this world is coming to, or who is raising our next generation of young men… my family and I are disgusted to say the least," he wrote.

Speaking to NBC News, one of the women told the the publication that she was shocked and upset that "nobody did anything."

Inmate records show that a court date has not been set in the case, which may see additional charges tacked on, local news station KTLA 5 reported. A booking photo of Oroojian was not immediately released by officials.