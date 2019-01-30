Accident Involving Motorcade Leaving White House Causes Injuries

A motorcade was involved in an accident on Wednesday that reportedly caused injuries to both a pedestrian and a US Secret Service agent near the White House. Although it was initially unclear who was in the motorcade, it was later reported that the incident involved a Chinese delegation.

An internal statement issued by the Secret Service and later shared on social media by NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell indicates that at "approximately 12:55 p.m. near 17th and F Streets NW, US Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers arrested one individual for Crossing a Police Line and Assault on a Police Officer after they attempted to impede the progress of a vehicular traffic in a temporarily secured area."

"The individual will be transported to MPD 2D for processing," the statement adds.

​Citing sources, O'Donnell reported that it was a Chinese delegation's motorcade involved in the accident.

​Earlier reports claimed that the motorcade was that of US President Donald Trump, and that a pedestrian, who was believed to be a protester, and a Secret Service agent were injured after the unidentified pedestrian jumped in front of the motorcade near the 17th and Pennsylvania Ave. intersection in northwest Washington, DC.