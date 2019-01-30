Accident Involving Motorcade Leaving White House Causes Injuries

An internal statement issued by the Secret Service and later shared on social media by NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell indicates that at "approximately 12:55 p.m. near 17th and F Streets NW, US Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers arrested one individual for Crossing a Police Line and Assault on a Police Officer after they attempted to impede the progress of a vehicular traffic in a temporarily secured area."
"The individual will be transported to MPD 2D for processing," the statement adds.
Citing sources, O'Donnell reported that it was a Chinese delegation's motorcade involved in the accident.
Earlier reports claimed that the motorcade was that of US President Donald Trump, and that a pedestrian, who was believed to be a protester, and a Secret Service agent were injured after the unidentified pedestrian jumped in front of the motorcade near the 17th and Pennsylvania Ave. intersection in northwest Washington, DC.
