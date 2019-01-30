Roger Stone Says He Never Discussed WikiLeaks Releases With Trump

Stone, who is a major political consultant and lobbyist, was earlier arrested on charges put forward by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. He was charged on seven accounts, including allegedly lying to Congress, witness tampering, and obstructing a government investigation.

Roger Stone, a former strategist for Donald Trump, stated in an interview with The Daily Caller that he never discussed the pending release of WikiLeaks materials, including data from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) server, with Trump in 2016.

Stone also suggested that the email from a senior Trump campaign official that he received after the publication of the WikiLeaks materials was "taken out of context". The lobbyist alleged that the words "well done" from the email might have been referring to Julian Assange's publication of the materials regarding the DNC. At the same time, Stone added that he is "unfamiliar" with the email that the Mueller investigation is using to indict him.

Roger Stone was arrested on 25 January after being charged by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation on seven accounts, including alleged witness tampering, lying to Congress and obstructing a government investigation. He is suspected of lying about his contacts with Julian Assange and about speaking with Trump about upcoming WikiLeaks publications that might impact his election opponent Hillary Clinton.

The lobbyist pleaded not guilty to all charges and has promised to go to court if needed to prove it. He has also vowed to "tell the truth" throughout the process.