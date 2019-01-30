Register
17:57 GMT +330 January 2019
    US President Barack Obama holds a jersey presented to him during an event honoring the 2015 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors in the East Room of the White House on February 4, 2015 in Washington, DC.

    Twitterstorm as Trump Reportedly Claimed Obama 'Watched Basketball All Day'

    US President Donald Trump has not commented on The Washington Post's report so far, but social media users are already accusing him of lying all the time.

    During a White House tour, President Donald Trump told visitors that his predecessor, Barack Obama, watched basketball from the private dining room off the Oval Office, The Washington Post reported, citing four sources.

    “He just sat in here and watched basketball all day”, Trump allegedly said.

    The 45th president of the United States reportedly told guests that he had found the dining room in “rough shape” when he moved into the White House in January 2017, and added that there had been a hole in the wall.

    An unnamed Obama official, however, appeared to dismiss the reported remarks, telling The Washington Post that President Obama rarely used the dining room for work and didn’t watch sports there. The source also said that there was no hole in the wall.

    In the meantime, ex-FLOTUS Michelle Obama revealed in her memoir, entitled “Becoming” that her husband would “sometimes” join staff in the kitchen “if there was a college basketball game playing on the TV in the evening”.

    While Trump has yet to confirm or deny the remark, social media users were quick to accuse him of lying all the time.  They branded him “liar-in-chief”, while pointing out that basketball games are usually on at night:

    One netizen noted that Trump himself was a huge fan of sports: per GolfNewsNet’s info (as of 1 September 2018), Trump has been on the grounds of his golf courses or played golf elsewhere 154 since assuming office on 20 January 2017:

    Other Twitterians ridiculed the “hole” part of the story:

    The newspaper also made a reference to a new book by former White House communications staffer Cliff Sims, who wrote that Trump often showed guests around the presidential residence.

    Donald Trump attends a news conference near the U.S.-Mexico border
    © REUTERS / Rick Wilking
    Trump Notices Wall Around Obama’s DC Home, Says US Needs the Same But Larger
    According to Sims, POTUS takes visitors to the lesser-seen areas of the West Wing and tells stories about former President Bill Clinton’s extramarital affair with a 22-year-old White House intern, Monica Lewinsky.

    Before Trump moved into the official residence, media reported that a journalist and eight or nine other people heard him call the White House a “real dump” compared to his New Jersey country club.

    Back then, Trump took to Twitter deny the claim, having described the White House as “one of the most beautiful buildings I have ever seen”.

    Ever since the beginning of his presidential term, the White House and the lion’s share of the US media have been at loggerheads. Trump has been consistently blasting media outlets for biased and inaccurate coverage of his administration, calling fake news “the enemy of the people”.

    fake news, president, golf, lies, extramarital affair, tour, basketball, white house, Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky, Donald Trump, Michelle Obama, Barack Obama, United States
