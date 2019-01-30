Register
16:18 GMT +330 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Jared Kushner, is pictured before being decorated with the Mexican Order of the Aztec Eagle by Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018

    No One Has More Influence on Trump Than Jared Kushner, Ex-NJ Governor Claims

    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey and once the chair of Donald Trump’s transition team, has accused Jared Kushner of having him fired from the job.

    During an extensive interview with National Public Radio (NPR), Chris Christie, who wrote a memoir entitled “Let Me Finish: Trump, the Kushners, Bannon, New Jersey, and the Power of In-Your-Face Politics”, weighed in on reports that Ivanka Trump’s beloved husband Jared Kushner is de facto operating as White House chief of staff.

    “I don’t know if it’s true. But let me say this: There is simply no one more influential in the White House on the president than Jared Kushner. He’s not the only person who he listens to, but I don’t think anyone as more influence than Jared has”, he said.

    Christie alleged that Kushner has held a grudge on him since he served as a federal attorney, and prosecuted a case against Jared’s father for tax evasion and witness tampering.

    READ MORE: Trump Became 'Wary' of Kushner After He Failed to Help End Shutdown – Report

    In the interview, he made a reference to the chapter, “Jared’s Meltdown”, in which he described an unwanted interaction with POTUS’s son-in-law after Trump asked him to be chairman of the transition:

    “Jared came into the meeting, uninvited, between me, Mr Trump and [former campaign manager] Corey Lewandowski and began to make the argument as to why that decision should be held in abeyance – even though there’s a federal law that says they needed to have a person in charge of the transition by that time”.

    According to Christie, when then-candidate Trump hit back at Kushner with counter-arguments, saying that he was to stick to the law, Jared had his own explanation:

    White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during the American Leadership in Emerging Technology event with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    ‘Political Hit Job’: Chris Christie Says Jared Kushner Kept Him Out of Administration in Upcoming Book
    “Jared then began to tell him why – and the why was because I had been, in his words, unfair to his father and therefore untrustworthy and that the crimes that his father was accused of were, as Jared put it at the time, family matters that should have been dealt with by the family or by the rabbis…”

    Trump allegedly argued, saying that Christie was doing his job: “He was doing what he was supposed to be doing, your father pled guilty. I don’t know why you’re trying to get in the way of this. But I’ve made my decision. And Chris is going to be in charge of the transition”.

    While Jared has yet to comment on the claims, the former adviser to Trump also alleged that ex-White House chief Strategist Steve Bannon had told him that Kushner “got me fired from that job”.

    “And Jared has denied that that’s what happened. But, you know, the fact is that I’ve heard from enough people to become convinced in my own mind that there’s been no other plausible explanation put forward”, he told NPR.

    Related:

    Trump Became 'Wary' of Kushner After He Failed to Help End Shutdown – Report
    Kushner Trumped Top Secret Clearance Process After Two Rejections – Report
    Kushner Seeks to Shepherd Shutdown Talks, Strike Deal With Dems - Reports
    Director Opens Up on Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Rushing Out of Dick Cheney Film
    Tags:
    governor, transition, president, influence, White House chief of staff, Ivanka Trump, Corey Lewandowski, Steve Bannon, Chris Christie, Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, New Jersey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse