16:19 GMT +330 January 2019
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on border security and the partial shutdown of the U.S. government from the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2019

    Trump Warns US Citizens Against Visiting Venezuela Until Further Notice

    Political Crisis in Venezuela (121)
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US citizens are advised to avoid travelling to Venezuela until further notice, US President Donald Trump said on 30 January, the same day a rally of the country's opposition is expected to take place.

    "Maduro willing to negotiate with opposition in Venezuela following U.S. sanctions and the cutting off of oil revenues. Guaido is being targeted by Venezuelan Supreme Court. Massive protest expected today. Americans should not travel to Venezuela until further notice", Trump wrote on Twitter.

    ​The Venezuelan opposition is set to hold another rally later on 30 January as the political crisis in the Latin American country deepens with the United States unveiling new economic sanctions against Caracas and the latter opening an investigation into self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido.

    Earlier in the day, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told Sputnik in an interview that he was ready to start negotiations with the opposition with the participation of international mediators.

    On 23 January, the speaker of the opposition-led Venezuelan National Assembly, Guaido, declared himself interim head of state amid ongoing anti-government protests. The United States and a number of other countries, which disputed last year’s re-election of President Nicholas Maduro, have recognized the opposition leader. Maduro slammed Guaido as a US "puppet" and accused Washington of organizing a coup in the country.

