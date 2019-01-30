US Lawmakers Press Mnuchin for Docs on Sanctions Relief for Russian Companies

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Three US House lawmakers in a letter urged Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to hand over all documentation related to the decision to ease sanctions on entities tied to Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska.

"We request that the Treasury Department provide each of our committees with copies of all documents pertaining to the decision-making process… used in making the delisting determination," the letter said on Tuesday.

The letter, sent by Representatives Maxine Waters, Adam Schiff and Eliot Engel, requested that the documents be made available no later than February 5.

READ MORE: US House Approves Resolution to Block US Sanctions Relief for Russian Companies

On Sunday the Treasury Department lifted sanctions against Rusal, EN+ Group and EuroSibEnergo after the three firms agreed to undergo structural changes that reduced Deripaska's interests.

Earlier US House Democrats said they are considering legislation to ensure that Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska does not benefit from the Treasury Department's decision. The lawmakers argued that they did not have a proper chance to review the documents.

© Sputnik / Evgenia Novozhenina London Metal Exchange Lifts Ban on Deals With Russia's Rusal After US Removes Sanctions

The Treasury informed lawmakers of its plans in advance, giving Congress one month to review the move. But the notice of the 30-day period arrived just before an extended winter recess and a partial government shutdown, the lawmakers noted.

The United States introduced sanctions against Deripaska and dozens of other Russian individuals and entities in April 2018 over their alleged links to the Russian government, which Washington accused of "malign activity." Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said the United States was using a political tool to achieve economic goals.