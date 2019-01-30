Pence Expresses US Support For Guaido, Meeting With Venezuelan Diplomats - WH

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Mike Pence during talks with Venezuelan diplomats expressed that the United States strongly supports the National Assembly and self-declared interim president Juan Guaido, the White House said in a press release.

"Pence met today with Carlos Vecchio, Ambassador of Venezuela to the United States, Julio Borges, Ambassador of Venezuela to the Lima Group, and other Venezuelan officials to express the strong support of the United States for the Venezuelan National Assembly and the government of President Juan Guaido," the release said on Tuesday.

Honored to welcome Amb. @CarlosVecchio, @JulioBorges & leaders of the free gov't of Venezuela to @WhiteHouse. The US strongly stands w/ the Venezuelan Nat'l Assembly & the gov't of Pres @Jguaido. We are committed to seeing democracy restored to VZ through free & fair elections. pic.twitter.com/bFSjSrMTsy — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 30, 2019

​"The Vice President congratulated both Ambassadors on their confirmations by the National Assembly earlier today… and discussed recent sanctions actions," the release reads.

On Tuesday the Venezuelan Supreme Court blocked all of Guaido's bank accounts and financial transactions within the country's jurisdiction, launching a preliminary investigation into the activities of the country's opposition leader. It has banned Guaido from leaving the country until the completion of the investigation.

Earlier this week, Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek Saab asked the Supreme Tribunal of Justice to introduce these preventive measures against Guaido.

US National Security Adviser John Bolton said Tuesday that the United States condemns Venezuelan prosecutors for threatening Guaido, and he warned of "serious consequences for those who attempt to subvert democracy and harm Guaido".

On 23 January, opposition leader and President of the National Assembly Juan Guaido declared himself the interim president of Venezuela. The United States and a number of Latin and Central American countries immediately backed the opposition leader, with Washington urging Maduro to step down.

Russia, Cuba, China, Turkey, among others, have reaffirmed its support for Maduro as the legitimately elected head of state.