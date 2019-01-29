Ex-Trump Campaign Adviser Roger Stone Pleads Not Guilty to 7 Counts - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump's longtime friend and former campaign adviser Roger Stone pleaded not guilty to seven criminal counts during his hearing at a US federal court in Washington, DC, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Stone's lawyer Robert Buschel entered the plea at the US District Court for the District of Columbia in response to the charges, which include lying to Congress and witness tampering, the outlet reported.

© AP Photo / Scott Applewhite Ex-Trump Adviser Stone Arrested in Mueller Probe - Special Counsel's Office

Trump's former informal political advisor, Roger Stone, was indicted on Friday on charges of witness tampering, obstruction of justice, and lying to Congress. The charges were brought by Special Counsel Mueller, who alleges that Stone sought potentially damaging information about Hillary Clinton from WikiLeaks in coordination with the Trump campaign.

Commenting on the indictment, US President Donald Trump accused the US mainstream media of biased reporting and questioned why Hillary Clinton hadn't been indicted.