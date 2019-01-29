Trump Campaign to Sue Former WH Staffer For Violating Non-Disclosure Agreement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump’s campaign will take legal action against former staffer Cliff Sims for violating a non-disclosure agreement by writing a book about his time in the White House, Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of the Trump campaign, said on Tuesday.

"The Trump campaign is preparing to file suit against Cliff Sims for violating our [non-disclosure agreement]", Glassner said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The Trump campaign is preparing to file suit against Cliff Sims for violating our NDA. https://t.co/Xl1N95fPkH — Michael Glassner (@michaelglassner) January 29, 2019

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump referred to Sims as a low-level staffer that he hardly knew. He went on to say that Sims’ book was based on made up stories and fiction.

READ MORE: 'You F**ked It Up': Trump Reportedly Ripped Chief of Staff Amid Shutdown Talks

"He pretended to be an insider when in fact he was nothing more than a gofer. He signed a non-disclosure agreement. He is a mess!" Trump said in a statement on Twitter.

Sims’ new tell-all-book, called “Team of Vipers: My 500 Extraordinary Days in the Trump White House”, hit the bookshelves on Tuesday. Advance excerpts have reportedly revealed embarrassing anecdotes about Trump and top White House officials.