WATCH Baby Fall From 16-Foot Wall as Illegal Migrants Cross Border in Arizona

A three-year-old girl, who was among the other migrants, can be seen falling 16 feet from atop the ladder. The Border Patrol's Yuma Sector spokesman Jose Garibay has stated that the girl sustained minor injuries due to the incident, adding that the agents had called paramedics in order to help her.
The whole group of 49 migrants was later detained by the authorities.
US border agents in Arizona apprehended 49 individuals from Guatemala who illegally crossed an outdated section of 16-foot border wall yesterday. During the incident, a 3-year-old girl fell off the smugglers’ ladder. — CBP pic.twitter.com/jSPOJRuoWo— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) 28 января 2019 г.
