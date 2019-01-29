Register
29 January 2019
    In this 2008 file photo, police taped off a portion of a parking lot behind Sharpstown Mall in Houston.

    Suspects in Shooting of 5 US Policemen Dead, Area on Lockdown - Houston Police

    © AP Photo / Houston Chronicle, Sharon Steinmann
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Five police officers in the Texas city of Houston were shot on Monday and taken to a local hospital, the Houston Police Department said in a statement.

    "At this time we can confirm 5 officers have been struck and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital", police said via Twitter on Monday.

    In a tweet, Houston police said the officers were "struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect" Monday afternoon in a neighborhood in southeast Houston. The policemen were shot as officers from the Houston narcotics division served a warrant, according to Reuters.

    The suspect, who allegedly shot five police officers, has barricaded in his home after the incident, media reported, citing local eyewitnesses.

    Later on Monday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a twitter message that the suspect was down.

    One of the officers was airlifted to a hospital, Houston Police Officers' Union president Joe Gamaldi said. Four officers who were shot were also hospitalized, Houston police said in a separate twitter message. Three of the five officers shot are in stable condition while the other two are still in critical condition, the Houston police officers union said.

    Local authorities have launched the investigation into the incident. Later in the day, Houston police called on people to avoid the area because the place where the incident occurred was still an active crime scene.

    According to the police department, one of the suspects involved in the shooting of five law enforcement officers in the Texas city of Houston was dead.

    "We can confirm 1 suspect is DOA [dead on arrival] at the scene. SWAT is actively working to make sure there is no one else inside the location at 7800 Harding. Continue to avoid area," the Houston police department said via Twitter on Monday. The shooting reportedly occurred in a neighborhood called Pecan Park just after 5:00 p.m. local time on Monday (11:00 p.m. GMT), which is around six miles south of downtown Houston.

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott in a statement said the Houston police will have whatever state resources they need "to bring swift justice to those involved."

    READ MORE: Drive-by Shooting in Texas Leaves at Least 4 People Injured — Reports

    police officers, shooting, Houston, United States
