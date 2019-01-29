Suspects in Shooting of 5 US Policemen Dead, Area on Lockdown - Houston Police

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Five police officers in the Texas city of Houston were shot on Monday and taken to a local hospital, the Houston Police Department said in a statement.

"At this time we can confirm 5 officers have been struck and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital", police said via Twitter on Monday.

LATEST: Aerial footage shows massive police response after five Houston police officers injured in shooting. Authorities say the area where the shooting happened is still an active crime scene. https://t.co/LWMoCBlc2W pic.twitter.com/eCJvZ1Tnsj — ABC News (@ABC) 29 января 2019 г.

In a tweet, Houston police said the officers were "struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect" Monday afternoon in a neighborhood in southeast Houston. The policemen were shot as officers from the Houston narcotics division served a warrant, according to Reuters.

The suspect, who allegedly shot five police officers, has barricaded in his home after the incident, media reported, citing local eyewitnesses.

Darkness in Houston. A long night is coming. For some families, the longest. A night of prayer. Five officers shot. Two of those in critical, say police sources. All we can do is wait. #khou #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/sPsM5q8ATl — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) 29 января 2019 г.

Later on Monday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a twitter message that the suspect was down.

Suspect in the HPD shooting is down. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) 28 января 2019 г.

One of the officers was airlifted to a hospital, Houston Police Officers' Union president Joe Gamaldi said. Four officers who were shot were also hospitalized, Houston police said in a separate twitter message. Three of the five officers shot are in stable condition while the other two are still in critical condition, the Houston police officers union said.

Police now confirm five officers have been shot in SE Houston. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/nIoDpQYk1S — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) 28 января 2019 г.

Local authorities have launched the investigation into the incident. Later in the day, Houston police called on people to avoid the area because the place where the incident occurred was still an active crime scene.

According to the police department, one of the suspects involved in the shooting of five law enforcement officers in the Texas city of Houston was dead.

"We can confirm 1 suspect is DOA [dead on arrival] at the scene. SWAT is actively working to make sure there is no one else inside the location at 7800 Harding. Continue to avoid area," the Houston police department said via Twitter on Monday. The shooting reportedly occurred in a neighborhood called Pecan Park just after 5:00 p.m. local time on Monday (11:00 p.m. GMT), which is around six miles south of downtown Houston.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott in a statement said the Houston police will have whatever state resources they need "to bring swift justice to those involved."

