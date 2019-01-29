Acting US Attorney General Says Mueller Investigation 'Close to Being Completed'

During a press briefing Monday, Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker let loose that the special counsel’s investigation into alleged Russian collusion with the Donald Trump 2016 election campaign was drawing to a close.

Whitaker made the comments during a Monday during a press conference about the US Department of Justice pressing charges against Chinese tech manufacturer Huawei.

"I've been fully briefed on the investigation," Whitaker said, "and I look forward to Director [Robert] Mueller delivering the final report, and I'm not really going to talk about an open and ongoing investigation otherwise."

"But you know, sort of the statements I made were as a private citizen, only with publicly available information. And I am comfortable that the decisions that were made are going to be reviewed, either through the various means we have … But right now, the investigation is, I think, close to being completed, and I hope we can get the report from Director Mueller as soon as… possible."

Here's the clip of Whitaker's comments on the Mueller investigation, saying (1) he's been fully briefed, (2) there will be a final report, (3) he thinks the investigation is close to being completed. pic.twitter.com/rwIXiQ7r6i — Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) January 28, 2019

Meanwhile, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is set to testify on February 8 in a closed hearing of the US House Intelligence Committee, the group's chairman announced Monday. After pleading guilty in November to lying to Congress, Cohen indicated ​he would subsequently cooperate with Mueller's investigation. Cohen is due to go to prison for three years starting in March.