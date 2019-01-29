Virginia Court Postpones 8 February Sentencing for Paul Manafort

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US Court in the state of Virginia on Monday postponed the sentencing of former Donald Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort that was previously set for 8 February.

"The sentencing hearing currently scheduled for February 8, 2019 is canceled. Defendant's sentencing will be postponed until further order of Court", the order signed by Judge T. S. Ellis said. on Monday.

Paul Manafort's lawyers dispute evidence from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Office that alleged he had lied in his plea deal in the Russiagate, a court filing revealed last week.

Manafort believes that the evidence the Special Counsel provided does not demonstrate any intentional falsehoods on his part, the document said last week.

Mueller has submitted a 31-page court filing, penned by FBI agent Jeffrey Weiland, that sought to provide the evidentiary basis that some of Manafort’s statements made as part of his plea bargain were false.

The alleged lies include Manafort’s denial of having had contacts with Trump administration officials, the nature of a $125,000 payment to a firm working for him and his interactions with former business associate and translator Konstantin Kilimnik with whom he admitted to have conspired.

Mueller is investigating allegations of Trump-Russia collusion in the 2016 US presidential election as well as allegations that Russia interfered in the US political system.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

Trump has also denied colluding with Russia, frequently calling Mueller’s investigation a political witch hunt that has not produced evidence in two years.

Manafort reached the plea agreement with Mueller in September after a jury found him guilty of eight charges of tax evasion and bank fraud by a jury in the US state of Virginia in August.