28 January 2019
    Opposition protesters in Venezuela shut down highways, bridges and other infrastructure as pressure mounts on President Nicolas Maduro to resign in favor of new elections

    Canada to Host Lima Group in Ottawa Next Week to Discuss Venezuela

    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Canadian government will host the Lima Group on February 4 to discuss the next steps regarding the political crisis in Venezuela, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland told reporters on Monday.

    "Canada will host an urgent meeting of the Lima Group of countries here in Ottawa on Monday, February 4, to discuss what steps we can take to support interim President Juan Guaido and the people of Venezuela," Freeland said.

    Last week, the conflict between the government and the opposition in Venezuela escalated as Guaido, the head of the National Assembly, declared himself the country's interim president in a move that has been recognized by the United States, Canada and a number of other countries.

    In turn, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused the US of orchestrating a coup in the Latin American country and said that Caracas was severing diplomatic ties with Washington.

    The United States, Canada, Albania, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Georgia, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and a number of other countries have recognized Guaido as Venezuela's interim president.

    In addition, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Spain announced Saturday their intention to recognize Guaido as interim president of the country if new elections are not announced in Venezuela within eight days.

    Russia said that it recognized only Maduro as the legitimately elected president of Venezuela and also voiced readiness to mediate a dialogue between the government and opposition.

    Earlier in January, Maduro took the oath of office to begin his second presidential term, which would last until 2025. The Organization of American States, members of the Lima Group — except Mexico — and the United States have refused to recognize Maduro's new term.

    Meanwhile, Guaido hopes that the United States will not use force in Venezuela, instead limiting pressure on Maduro's government to diplomatic and economic measures, the Colombian newspaper Tiempo reported Monday.

    Over the past several days, Venezuela has seen mass anti-government protests that have resulted in over a dozen deaths, according to media reports.

    Maduro Urges Lima Group to Abandon Hostile Policies Threatening to Take Measures
    Caracas Claims Lima Group Encouraging Coup in Venezuela - Reports
    Lima Group Refuses to Recognize Maduro's New Term
    Caracas Accuses Lima Group of Supporting Corruption, Dubs 'The Lima Cartel'
    Peruvian FM to Suggest Lima Group 'Cut Off' Ties With Venezuela
