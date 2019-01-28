Register
19:44 GMT +328 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Violence against woman

    US Vet on Brink of Death Accuses Army of Covering Up Her Gang Rape

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 44

    A retired US Army private says the way military investigators treated her rape case had horrible consequences for her health - and her accusations even mention an incumbent US senator.

    The incident took place over a decade ago, when Christina Thundathil, a private at a military base in Kuwait, claims she was returning to her unit from a New Year's party in the early hours of 1 January 2004, where she says she was drugged, before two men jumped on her, kicked her in the stomach and raped her.

    Then-Capt. Joni Ernst, who is now a US senator for Iowa, was the commanding officer on the same base at the time the incident occurred. Ernst collected statements from the suspects and delivered them to investigators — a move that some have called a discrepancy.

    The accused men said that the sex was consensual and does not qualify as gang rape. Thundathil believes that Ernst gave them an opportunity to put their statements together, to collaborate with each other and dismiss her accusations.

    However, Ernst insisted that she was not involved in the probe, which was handled by the Criminal Investigation Division (CID), and did nothing wrong by interviewing the accused man. The case was eventually dismissed, with the investigating unit deciding initially that the alleged victim made false sworn statements — something she says a CID officer coerced her to do.

    READ MORE: Australian Woman Gets Promised 'Happy Life', Ends Up Imprisoned & Raped Instead

    In her words, the investigators failed to conduct thorough analysis and that her rape kit — effectively the key evidence in the case — was not tested and was later destroyed some three weeks after the alleged sexual assault. One of the accused men was punished for drinking alcohol in the barracks, however.

    The controversial T-shirt that Jack Talbot wore to the gym
    © Photo: Facebook / Jake Talbot
    US Army Vet Told Not to Wear Trump T-Shirt at Gym Because It's 'Racist' (VIDEO)

    She was later discharged under honourable conditions for misconduct (she is said to have pointed a gun at a colleague several months before the incident).

    Thundathil reportedly suffered a traumatic brain injury after an immersion heater explosion in June 2003; she also claims to have worked at a burn pit, resulting in her picking up a respiratory condition. 

    She later made a request to the Department of Veteran Affairs to cover her medical expenses, but she didn't receive the coverage until 2012. Her explanation for this delay is that the army based her treatment on the outcome of her rape case.

    She now says the consequences appear to be fatal. "Three major systems [in my body] are affected… with each one complicating one another," she wrote in an e-mail to The Daily Caller.

    "If I had just one disease, then survival would be great. Yet, with restrictive lung disease, COPD, plus pulmonary hypertension with moderate sleep apnea to lastly having small vessel disease with beginning stages of dementia… My life is cut very short. In frustration I wait…. wait for my ticket to death."

    Related:

    Eight-Year-Old-Girl Raped by Teacher in India, Goes Home Covered in Blood
    Justin Bieber Shamed Over Supporting Chris Brown Amid Rape Accusations
    'This B*tch Lyin': Chris Brown Will Reportedly Sue Rape Accuser for Defamation
    Chris Brown Released After Being Detained in Paris on Rape Allegations
    Chris Brown & R Kelly in 'Same Boat': Twitter on Fire Over Paris 'Rape Arrest'
    Tags:
    cover-up, gang rape, allegations, US Army, United States, Kuwait
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants of XXI Republican Beauty Contest Miss Tatarstan-2019
    Miss Tatarstan 2019: Eye-Catching Contestants Compete for the Crown
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse