Twitter Divided After Jill Stein Bashes US Policy in Venezuela

Green Party ex-presidential candidate Jill Stein condemned Washington's policy in Venezuela on her Twitter account, saying that US policy in Latin American country is not about democracy at all.

"US has backed right-wing coups up and down Latin America for 100+ years. Not one was about democracy. All have been to enrich the global elite. But we're supposed to believe this time in Venezuela — which has the world's largest oil reserves — is different", wrote Stein on Twitter.

US has backed right-wing coups up and down Latin America for 100+ years. Not one was about democracy. All have been to enrich the global elite. But we’re supposed to believe this time in Venezuela — which has the world’s largest oil reserves — is different? — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) 24 января 2019 г.

Immediately after Stein's statement, netizens appeared to be split down the middle on the issue. A large number of users supported her comments, condemning US meddling in the politics of Venezuela.

US Hegemony must end! Its bad for democracy here at home and bad for the world — Eben G (@Piano_Player3) 25 января 2019 г.

However, there were other users who disagreed with Dr Stein's views.

On Wednesday, the head of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly Juan Guaido declared himself Venezuela's interim president in a move that has been recognized by the United States, Canada and a number of other countries.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro accused the US of organizing a coup in Venezuela and cut off diplomatic relations with Washington while ordering US diplomats to leave the country within 72 hours. He later tasked the country's foreign ministry with launching talks with the United States on the creation of so-called offices of mutual interests in the countries' capitals within 30 days.