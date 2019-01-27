Register
27 January 2019
    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of The Atlantic, during The Atlantic Festival, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Washington

    Trump Reacts to Roger Stone's Arrest With Call to Indict 'Crooked Hillary'

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Donald Trump says he suffered from one-sided media coverage during the 2016 presidential campaign. Back then, all eyes were on the dossier compiled by a retired MI6 spy, who alleged that Trump had colluded with Moscow in a bid to win the election. The president called the document "phony", and has accused his political adversaries of paying for it.

    US President Donald Trump has once again accused the US mainstream media of biased reporting and questioned why Hillary Clinton hadn't been indicted after his long-time ally Roger Stone was arrested as part of the Russia probe.

    Trump's former informal political advisor, Roger Stone, was indicted on Friday on charges of witness tampering, obstruction of justice, and lying to Congress. The charges were brought by Special Counsel Mueller, who alleges that Stone sought potentially damaging information about Hillary Clinton from WikiLeaks in coordination with the Trump campaign.

    READ MORE: US House Intel Committee Votes to Give Roger Stone Transcripts to Mueller Probe

    Stone called the allegations 'politically motivated' and said that his testimony would not compromise the US President. The latter, for his part, stressed that Stone didn't work for him "anywhere near" the 2016 election.

    "CBS reports that in the Roger Stone indictment, data was 'released during the 2016 election to damage Hillary Clinton.' Oh really! What about the fake and unverified 'dossier,' a total phony con job, that was paid for by Crooked Hillary to damage me and the Trump campaign?" the POTUS inquired.

    Roger Stone reacts as he walks to microphones after his appearance at Federal Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., January 25, 2019
    © REUTERS/ JOE SKIPPER
    Stone ‘Plays Up Drama’ of Mueller Indictment, But Charges ‘Have No Relevance’ to Russiagate

    He was referring to the so-called Trump-Russia dossier, a private intelligence report compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, which alleged conspiracy between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government before and during the 2016 election.

    Moscow has refuted accusations of efforts to undermine US democracy as "unfounded", with the White House following suit. It also emerged later that the US-based research group Fusion GPS, who hired Steele, had received $1 million from an organisation linked with billionaire George Soros, who is known to be a major Democratic donor and a staunch critic of Donald Trump.

    Republicans and Trump himself have claimed that the dossier was paid for by Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and became the impetus that prompted the FBI to launch a probe into the alleged Trump-Russia ties.

