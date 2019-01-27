24-Year-Old US Policewoman Fatally Shot While Playing Russian Roulette

Nathaniel Hendren, a 29-year-old officer in St. Louis, Missouri, was promptly charged with manslaughter after accidentally shooting his 24-year-old colleague Katlyn Alix.
When Hendren once again pointed the gun at Alix, he shot her right in the chest. The young woman died in the hospital. Alix, a military veteran who is survived by her husband, had graduated from the St. Louis Police Academy in 2017.
"Katie was one of a kind. There will never be another Katie," Alix's mother Aimee told News 4.
Hendren has been charged with two crimes: manslaughter and armed criminal action.
