Register
18:00 GMT +326 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Jan 25, 2019, in Washington.

    Donald Trump Starts 'Immediate' Talks With Democrats as Shutdown Halted

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    0 13

    Donald Trump on Friday agreed to re-open the government after the longest shutdown of US federal agencies in history, which had affected nearly 800,000 government employees. The POTUS stood by his demand to build a border wall with Mexico, threatening to repeat the shutdown - or go to greater lengths - if he doesn't receive the funding.

    US President Donald Trump has announced the start of talks with the Democratic Party over border wall funding after the temporary end of a month-long partial government shutdown.

    "Will not be easy to make a deal, both parties very dug in," he said on Saturday. "The case for national security has been greatly enhanced by what has been happening at the border and through dialogue. We will build the wall!"

    Trump has been under increased political pressure ever since he ordered to close a quarter of US government agencies on 22 December, after Democratic lawmakers, who have a majority in the lower chamber of Congress, had flatly rejected to meet his request for $5.7 billion in funding for a physical barrier on the US southern border.

    The shutdown lead to over 400,000 federal employees being left without pay and another 350,000 being furloughed — something that prompted Donald Trump to sign a bill ensuring that they would get paid for lost wages.

    U.S. President Donald Trump
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Trump Vows to Deliver State of Union Address When Shutdown Ends

    He re-opened the government on Friday, which some observers deemed a concession to the Democrats. The President insisted, however, that this was a temporary measure, and vowed to repeat the shutdown in 21 days if the two parties strike no deal. He also hinted at a "powerful alternative" that he "did not want to use this time" — an apparent reference to the declaration of national emergency that would enable him to order US troops to build the long-promised border wall.

    Trump has repeatedly called for the construction of a physical barrier — a wall or a see-through fence — in sensitive sections of the US-Mexico border, saying that it would help the country tackle problems stemming from undocumented immigration, such as drug smuggling and human trafficking.

    His political opponents from the left argue that his demands for a wall — as well as the government shutdown — were effectively an attempt to mobilise the conservative voters.

    Related:

    US Congress Leaders Reach Interim Deal With Trump to End Shutdown - Reports
    Flights Into New York's LaGuardia Airport Halted Due to Shutdown - FAA
    White House Preparing Draft National Emergency Order Amid Shutdown – Reports
    Kushner Seeks to Shepherd Shutdown Talks, Strike Deal With Dems - Reports
    US Aviation Trade Unions Warn of 'Unprecedented' Safety Threat Amid Shutdown
    Tags:
    negotiations, government shutdown, Democratic Party, Congress, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse