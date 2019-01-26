Iranian Journalist Hashemi Says FBI Tried to 'Instil Fear' During Her Detention

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US-born Iranian state television anchorwoman Marzieh Hashemi at a protest rally said that her 10-day detention by the FBI was illegal and represented an attempt to instil fear in the Muslim population.

Dozens of activists gathered on Friday at the US District Court House in Washington, DC to protest against Hashemi’s detention by the Federal Bureau Investigation. "USA, shame on you," the protesters shouted, as well as demanded justice and freedom of speech.

"They can say that it is legal but I know all freedom-loving people from around the world know that illegally detaining, I will say, kidnapping, transferring… imprisoning, taking off my hijab and so many other things, … we know that it is not legal," Hashemi told the protesters on Friday. "What they are trying to do is to intimidate to instil fear in each and every one of us."

© AP Photo / Press TV US Releases Iranian Journalist Marzieh Hashemi After 11 Days Detained

Hashemi also said that while being detained, Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) officers warned her not to disclose the information about her detention in the media.

US-born Marzieh Hashemi was detained in St. Louis Lambert International Airport last Wednesday after coming to the country to visit her family. She was brought to Washington, DC where she appeared before a jury as a witness in an undisclosed case.

Hashemi has lived in Iran since 1982, is married to an Iranian citizen and has worked for Press TV since 2008.