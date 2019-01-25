'Dear Diary': Jim Acosta Announces New Book, Gets Mocked on Social Media

As Acosta himself was quoted as saying, his book will allow him to share the "sobering, bewildering, and sometimes frightening experience" that allegedly was his time "covering President Trump during his first two years in office".

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta is expected to unveil his new book, titled "The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America", later this year.

According to CNN, the Harper imprint of HarperCollins Publishers said Tuesday that Acosta’s work will contain "never-before-revealed stories of this White House's rejection of truth, while laying out the stakes for how Trump's hostility toward facts poses an unprecedented threat to our democracy."

As news agency, Acosta began gathering material for “a possible book” back during the 2016 presidential campaign.

"Simply put, I am writing this book to share what I've experienced covering President Trump during his first two years in office. This sobering, bewildering, and sometimes frightening experience has made it absolutely clear that this is a dangerous time to tell the truth in America", Acosta said.

This development, however, was met with jests and mockery on social media, with many netizens apparently taking a dim view of Acosta’s upcoming work.

