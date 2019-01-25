US Congress Leaders Reach Interim Deal With Trump to End Shutdown - Reports

According to The Washington Post, citing congressional sources, the agreement will end the partial government shutdown without Congress granting Trump the funds for his much-championed border wall. As the outlet specified, the issue will be revisited down the line.
US President Donald Trump is expected to make an official announcement on the issue later in the day.
US Partial Government Shutdown
The longest shutdown in US history, which has started on 22 December, was connected with a standoff between Trump and the Democrats over the president's request for funds to maintain southern border security. The partial shutdown left about 800,000 civil servants without pay.
READ MORE: Flights Into New York's LaGuardia Airport Halted Due to Shutdown — FFA
The US president has previously reportedly hinted that he might declare a national emergency in order to secure funds to build a wall along the border with Mexico. However, later he stated that he would prefer to reach a deal with Congress.
READ MORE: White House Preparing Draft National Emergency Order Amid Shutdown — Reports
As CNN reported, citing an official, the administration could pull around $7 billion in total for the building of a border wall and solve the southern border crisis: $681 million from Treasury forfeiture funds, $3.6 billion in military construction, $3 billion in Pentagon civil works funds, and $200 million in Department of Homeland Security funds.
READ MORE: Trump Mulls Temporary Reopening of Government if He Gets 'Down Payment' for Wall
All comments
Show new comments (0)