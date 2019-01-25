Register
20:15 GMT +325 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The controversial T-shirt that Jack Talbot wore to the gym

    US Army Vet Told Not to Wear Trump T-Shirt at Gym Because It's 'Racist' (VIDEO)

    © Photo: Facebook / Jake Talbot
    US
    Get short URL
    273

    At a time when the US is deeply divided along political lines, keeping your political beliefs private is advised, even in public indoor spaces, especially if your outfit endorses the current US president.

    A US army veteran has abandoned his membership at his favourite gym after its owner told him not to wear a pro-Trump garment at her establishment.

    The controversy emerged when Jack Talbot appeared at the CDY Fitness gym in Troy, Missouri wearing a T-shirt that read "2016 Trump for President". He said that the gym owner, Liz Burke, approached him and asked him to remove the shirt because other members were offended by it and deemed it "racist".

    "I freaking hate that word whenever people use it. It's thrown around way too loosely," he said in a viral Facebook post. "It's 2019, get the hell over it. It's not racism."

    "It's a free country. It's what I fight for. I love this country, and I'm very patriotic," Talbot told TV station KSDK. "That's my commander in chief," he said of Donald Trump. "He's doing a job and everyone needs to support him. I think he's doing a good job. I'm tired of the split, divide of the whole country."

    Liz Burke explained that she was "simply attempting to ensure that "all of her members felt safe and unthreatened" — but that does not regard Talbot anymore, as he has vowed not to return to CDY Fitness and is said to have already go free membership at another gym.

    A man dressed in American flag clothes holds Make America Great Again hats.
    © AP Photo / Brynn Anderson
    Prof on MAGA Teens Scandal: MSM Became Part of Movement to Be Rid of POTUS Trump

    The gym owner also disputed Talbot's account, claiming that she did not tell him to remove or change his T-shirt, but told him not to wear it again. "I said, 'Jake, we're friends and I love you, but I'd appreciate it if you didn't wear that shirt in the future,'" she said.

    The controversy spilled all over social media, with many supporting Talbot and his right to free speech.

    "That offends me, close the gym down," joked a user under the nickname Antone Boschert.

    "CDY Fitness, way to sink your own ship," said another angry commenter.

    Others, however, were quick to condemn the man for supporting a "racist" president.

    "What a crybaby b*tch," wrote a user under the handle Tiffany Fox.

    Another added: "You support a racist, that makes you a racist. It always amazes me how racists like you, Jake Talbot, hate being called racist. You’re an embarrassment to good men and what the military stands for."

    Media turned the spotlight on political-themed garments last week when a teenage student donning a MAGA hat was filmed facing off a Native American elder. Guardians of social justice rushed to accuse the boy of mocking and harassing the man, but the real story turned out to be somewhat far from what the mainstream media reported.

    Related:

    Sarah Palin Roasts Alyssa Milano Over MAGA Hats-KKK Hoods Parallel
    Left-Wing Activists, Media, Celebs Under Fire Over Inflating 'MAGA Kids' Scandal
    Native American Elder in Viral 'MAGA Kids' Confrontation Never Served Overseas
    First Woman to Wear Hijab in Congress in Hot Water Over Attacking 'MAGA' Teens
    US Comedian Stirs Twitter by Offering to 'Blow' Anyone Who Punches MAGA Kid
    Tags:
    gym, MAGA, t-shirt, racism, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse