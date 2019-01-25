Flights Into New York's LaGuardia Airport Halted Due to Shutdown - FFA

The flights have been halted amid a US government shutdown that resulted in shortages of staff.

The Federal Aviation Administration halted flights to LaGuardia Airport in New York on Friday after air traffic control staff shortages.

The administration said in a statement that it has been witnessing an increase in the number of workers taking sick leave.

"We have experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two air traffic control facilities affecting New York and Florida. As with severe storms, we will adjust operations to a safe rate to match available controller resources. We've mitigated the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft as needed," the FFA said.

The Federal Aviation Administration's statement follows Thursday reports that trade unions of US air traffic controllers, pilots, and flight attendants issued a warning to the Congress and the White House that the US government shutdown posed an "unprecedented" threat to air safety, stressing that the situation was deteriorating due to understaffing and overtime work without pay.

This comes amid the US federal government's partial shutdown, which has been ongoing since 22 December, due to the dispute between Trump and congressional Democrats over funds to build a border wall. Trump asked Congress to provide $5.7 billion for the wall, but Democrats refused to meet his demand.

Some 800,000 federal workers have been furloughed or are working without pay because of the government shutdown.

