Blue Angels Pilot Makes Emergency Landing During Flight Training

The unnamed pilot landed safely at Naval Air Facility El Centro, California, with no injuries, according to a news release.
The Blue Angels are conducting winter training at the base to prep for the upcoming air show season, where they are slated to conduct 61 flight demonstrations at 32 locations across America, the Navy Times reported.
The Blue Angels are in the process of swapping out their ageing Boeing F/A-18 C/D Hornets for F/A-18E/F Super Hornets but officials have said the transition won’t be finished until 2021.
