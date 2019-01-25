‘DTFund Date Night’: OkCupid Offers Free Drinks to Furloughed US Employees

Hundreds of thousands of US government employees are being forced to figure out their finances, as a majority are expected to miss another paycheck due to the continuing US partial government shutdown. Though many programs and organizations are here to help, OkCupid is approaching the situation with spirits and socialization.

Amid an increase in delayed bill payments and personal loans, matchmaking website OkCupid is digging into its quiver to provide American government employees with a couple of worry-free and (more importantly) fee-free libations.

The event, branded "DTFund Date Night," begins at 5 p.m. January 24 and 25 at the Gaslight Tavern in Washington, DC.

With proper government ID, government employees will be able to receive up to two cocktails on OkCupid's dime while it lasts, according to OkCupid and Gaslight Tavern's Facebook event page.

We’re DTFund Date Night. This Thursday and Friday we’re treating furloughed government employees to drinks at the @Gaslight_DC until the tab runs out.



Get the details here: https://t.co/S809IPK7GG pic.twitter.com/DFVodqoFuk — OkCupid (@okcupid) January 23, 2019

It's unclear whether the tab is being split between the days or operating on a running, first-come-first-serve basis.

The online dating service is one of the many companies showing support for those furloughed due to the lengthy negotiations on Capitol Hill concerning the US-Mexico border wall, for which US President Donald Trump has requested $5.7 billion, and which the Democrats are refusing to approve.

Notably, Paypal CEO Dan Schulman announced January 18 that his company will fund $25 million of "interest-free cash advances" to federal government workers.

PayPal is committing to fund $25 million of interest-free cash advances to help U.S. federal government employees. I feel this is neither a red or blue issue; it's a red, white & blue issue. Please help us spread the word & thank you for sharing. https://t.co/HB4yvvZfq9 — Dan Schulman (@Dan_Schulman) January 18, 2019

​Schulman's announcement (also his first tweet since 2015) translates into up to a $500 cash advance for government employees currently surviving without wages.

Though state-run and more localized support efforts exist, the government shutdown remains unpredictable and unprecedented in duration.

Thursday afternoon, lawmakers on Capitol Hill provided little hope for the government's reopening after two separate funding bills were prevented from moving forward in the Senate.

With no conclusion in sight, those partying with OkCupid should be sure to make their drinks doubles!