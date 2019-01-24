Register
23:55 GMT +324 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The U.S. Capitol building is seen behind a security fence in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2017

    US Senate Kills Two Govt Funding Bills, One With Wall Funds, One Without

    © REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
    US
    Get short URL
    2173

    Both spending bills put forth in the US Senate to end the current government shutdown, which is on day 34, fell short of the votes needed to proceed on Thursday, squashing the hopes of federal workers hit hard by the impasse between US lawmakers and US President Donald Trump.

    The Trump-backed ended up with a vote of 50-47. It would have needed 60 votes to proceed to a full floor vote. 

    Over the weekend, Trump unveiled his proposal to end the shutdown, announcing that he would be willing to give recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and those holding Temporary Protected Status (TPS) a three-year reprieve from deportation in exchange for $5.7 billion in border security funds, the amount requested to build his promised wall along the US' southern border.

    Former President George W. Bush
    © AP Photo / Pat Sullivan
    George W. Bush Wades Into Government Shutdown Chaos as Pizza Delivery Guy

    Democrats largely rejected the offer, stressing that they were not willing to trade a temporary extension for a permanent wall at the US-Mexico border. Critics of the wall have repeatedly called it immoral and ineffective in handling illegal immigration.

    The Trump administration announced in 2017 that it would begin to phase out the DACA program and rescind TPS protections; however, they have been repeatedly challenged in the court systems.

    The second spending bill, backed by Democrats, would have reopened government agencies until February 8, giving US lawmakers and Trump additional time to negotiate over border security. But just like the Trump-backed spending bill, the Democratic bill also failed this Senate hurdle, earning only 52 aye votes to 44 nay.

    The latest attempts to get government agencies reopened come just one day before 800,000 federal employees are expected to miss their second paycheck since the partial closure began on December 22, 2018. In an effort provide some assistance to federal workers, the Office of Personnel Management took to Twitter days after the shutdown began to share letter templates that employees could use to explain their situation to creditors, mortgage companies and landlords.

    Related:

    Ninety Percent of US Voters Not Affected By Government Shutdown - Poll
    Delta Air Lines Expects $25 Million Drop in Revenue Due to Government Shutdown
    Trump Furious Over Dems 'Having Fun' Amid Government Shutdown
    Hillary Clinton Weighs In as Government Shutdown Drags On
    US Government Shutdown Appears as Surreal Reality TV in Washington
    Tags:
    vote, Government Shutdown, Congress, US Senate, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse