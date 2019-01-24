Trump Vows to Deliver State of Union Address When Shutdown Ends

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said he would deliver his State of the Union Address when the government shutdown is over.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to Trump said she would not allow the chamber to host his State of the Union Address to Congress until the government shutdown has ended.

"I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over. I am not looking for an alternative venue for the SOTU [State of the Union] Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber," Trump said on Twitter.

As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address. I agreed. She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative — I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over. I am not looking for an…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 января 2019 г.

The current government shutdown is the longest in US history, affecting some 800,000 federal workers. It started on 22 December as a result of a dispute between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats over funding for building a wall on the US border with Mexico.