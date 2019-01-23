US Fed Scrutinizes Deutsche Bank After Whistleblower's Exposé, – Report

Danske Bank A/S’s operations in Estonia has drawn the attention of financial regulators in Europe and the US after a whistleblower reported that around $230 billion in dirty money to be laundered had been transferred via the firm.

The US Federal Reserve is launching inquiries into Deutsche Bank's American operations over suspicions of its involvement in the money laundering activities of the Estonian branch of Danske Bank, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources. The media platform reported that the investigation is in its early stages and at the moment the US regulator is trying to determine whether Deutsche Bank had adequately scrutinized transactions coming from the Danske Bank subsidiary.

Deutsche Bank said in written response to Bloomberg that "no probes" had been launched, but admitted receiving "several requests for information from regulators and law enforcement agencies" from around the world regarding the Danske money laundering case. The bank added that it is cooperating with investigating agencies.

Whistleblower Howard Wilkinson exposed a $228 billion money-laundering scandal at the Estonian branch of Denmark's Danske Bank. Wilkinson suggests that 80-90% of the dirty money that flowed through the Estonian subsidiary was later transferred abroad via banks in the US, including JPMorgan, Bank of America, and American branch of Deutsche Bank.