Register
10:20 GMT +323 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    MAGA-wearing US high-school students in Washington DC surround and mock Native American Vietnam veteran chanting to honor war dead, Friday, January 18, 2019.

    'MAGA Teen' Says 'Had Every Right' to Stand Before Native American Elder

    Youtube screen capture
    US
    Get short URL
    114

    President Donald Trump earlier tweeted that social media and a vast number of media outlets have been verbally attacking a group of students wearing MAGA hats, who were falsely accused of harassing a Native American protester, saying it "has become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be".

    Nick Sandmann, who has probably become the most famous MAGA hat-wearing teen after being falsely accused of confronting Nathan Phillips, a 64-year-old Native American, believes his actions were not "disrespectful".

    READ MORE: Alyssa Milano Roasted for Branding Red MAGA Hats 'the New White Hood'

    Speaking with NBC's Savannah Guthrie, Sandmann, who was filmed smiling in the face of Phillips, while he was beating his drum, said that he "had every right" to stand before the man.

    "My position is that I was not disrespectful to Mr Phillips. I respect him, I would like to talk to him. In hindsight, I wish we could have walked away and avoided the whole thing", he said.

    The boy's interview comes shortly after an earlier statement, in which he said that "by remaining motionless and calm, I was helping to [defuse] the situation. I said a silent prayer that the situation would not get out of hand".

    US President Donald Trump, then candidate Donald Trump, wears a Make America Great Again hat at a rally in Arizona.
    © Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
    Trump in Hot Water for Backing Students Falsely Blamed of Mocking Native Elder
    In a parallel development, Twitter has suspended the account named @2020fight that shared the video of the viral standoff between Covington Catholic High School students wearing MAGA hats and Phillips, which prompted a wave of racism accusations against the boys.

    The account is assumed to belong to a California schoolteacher, who posted the clip with the caption "this MAGA loser gleefully bothering a Native American protester at the Indigenous Peoples March" on 18 January.

    While @2020fight was not the first to share it, that particular tweet and caption helped promote it and foment a nationwide controversy, reportedly racking up over 2.5 million views and 14,400 retweets.

    The account was reportedly frozen after CNN Business inquired about the user's profile picture, which appeared not to be of a schoolteacher, but a Brazil-based blogger.

    "Deliberate attempts to manipulate the public conversation on Twitter by using misleading account information is a violation of the Twitter Rules", a spokesperson for the social media platform said in a statement to The Hill.

    The video, shared by @2020fight, showed boys in hats with Trump's signature brand surrounding a Native American man as he beat his hand drum. Initial media reports suggested that the students were chanting and harassing the elder, with the camera largely focusing on Sandmann's smiling face.

    Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Kanye Promises to Perform in 'Mutherf***ing' MAGA Hat, Hints at 2024 Run
    Shortly after the clip led to a widespread condemnation on social media and beyond, with the boys being slammed as "racist" and disrespectful to Phillips, a full video of the "confrontation" emerged, showing that the Native American man was the first to approach the group of MAGA kids. Phillips walked up to Sandmann and started beating his drum.

    As Sandmann later explained, he didn't step aside and smiled in the man's face in order to let him know that he was not "going to become angry, intimidated or be provoked into a larger confrontation".

    After facing overwhelming backlash, Sandmann issued a statement, saying that "misinformation" and "outright" lies were being spread about the encounter. He elaborated that a group of African-American protesters shouted "hateful things" at him and his schoolmates.

    "The protestor everyone has seen in the video began playing his drum as he waded into the crowd, which parted for him. I did not see anyone try to block his path. He locked eyes with me and approached me, coming within inches of my face. He played his drum the entire time he was in my face", he wrote.

    Addressing the widespread indignation and false accusations, US President Donald Trump described the incident as a symbol of fake news:

    Tags:
    MAGA Hat, fake news, MAGA, Native American, confrontation, standoff, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blast From the Past: History of Antarctica Throughout the Years
    Blast From the Past: History of Antarctica Throughout the Years
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse