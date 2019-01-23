Russian Firm's Lawyers Urge Mueller to Justify Indictment Over FARA Violation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lawyers for Russian-based Concord Management and Consulting called on US authorities to explain why they chose to indict their client for allegedly failing to register as a foreign agent but chose not to indict another firm accused of the same violation, a court document said.

"Defendant Concord Management and Consulting LLC, by and through undersigned counsel, respectfully submits this renewed motion and memorandum of points of law and authorities seeking discovery on the issue of selective prosecution," the document, signed by lawyers Eric Dubelier and Katherine Seikaly, revealed on Tuesday.

"The disparate treatment by the government of these two matters should compel the Court to require the government to provide information as to why in two cases — neither of which involved a voluntary disclosure — one case was indicted and one case was declined."

Concord's lawyers pointed to a case involving US law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom, which was also charged with violating the Foreign Agents Restrictions Act (FARA). However, the US Government did not file criminal charges in that case.

The US Justice Department on January 17 announced that Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom agreed to pay a $4.6 million penalty for failing to register as a foreign agent for work it did on behalf of the Ukraine government.

A US court rejected a similar petition filed by Concord’s defence team in October 2018.

On February 16, the US Justice Department revealed that the United States had indicted 13 Russian nationals and three entities, including Concord Management and Consulting LLC, for allegedly trying to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election. Moscow has denied all claims of meddling. The firm's lawyers have made several attempts to appeal the charges, but the defendant's motions were dismissed.