Chelsea Clinton Announces She Is Expecting Third Child

The 38-year-old daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton posted on Twitter that she and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, are expecting a child.

“Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother! We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer,” she tweeted.

Chelsea Clinton’s first daughter, Charlotte, was born in 2014. Her son, Aidan, was born in 2016 during Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, at a time when the candidate spoke often on the campaign trail of the joys of being a grandmother.

Since the election Chelsea Clinton has been spending more time on Twitter, defending her parents, criticizing the Trump administration and voicing her opinions on political topics. She also told an audience last year that she is a "definite maybe" when asked whether she is considering running for political office in the future, while noting that she is "outraged every day by something our president has done or said or left undone or neglected,” according to Fox News.