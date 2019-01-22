FBI Puts Investigations on Hold Due to US Gov't Shutdown – Agents Association

“The report details how a lack of funding caused by the government shutdown is undermining criminal, counter-terrorism and counter-intelligence operations; delaying and complicating child trafficking and exploitation investigations,” the association said in a press release.
The shutdown is also reducing informant cooperation; and hindering a wide range of other efforts, the report said.
"We are in the middle of a critical OCDETF [Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force] investigation targeting kilo- quantity trafficking of methamphetamine and heroin… our task force is unable to continue these critical investigations," one officer warned in the report.
Earlier this month, the association urged US lawmakers to fund the Justice Department amid the partial government shutdown saying that it was a matter of national security.
Parts of the US federal government have remained closed for the last 20 days as US President Donald Trump and Democrats have battled over the president's request for $5.7 billion to build a wall on the southern border.
